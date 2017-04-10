LWC Honors Faculty & Staff for Dedication to College's Mission

By Venus Popplewell, LWC Director of Public Relations COLUMBIA, KY - The Lindsey Wilson College community honored its faculty and staff Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at the college's annual Employee Appreciation and Awards Dinner, held in Roberta D. Cranmer Dining & Conference Center. A total of 37 faculty and staff members were recognized for milestone service anniversaries of five, 10, 20, 30 and 40 years to LWC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.