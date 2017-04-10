LWC Honors Faculty & Staff for Dedication to College's Mission
By Venus Popplewell, LWC Director of Public Relations COLUMBIA, KY - The Lindsey Wilson College community honored its faculty and staff Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at the college's annual Employee Appreciation and Awards Dinner, held in Roberta D. Cranmer Dining & Conference Center. A total of 37 faculty and staff members were recognized for milestone service anniversaries of five, 10, 20, 30 and 40 years to LWC.
