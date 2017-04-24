LWC celebrates academics at 2017 Honors Convocation

By Venus Popplewell, Director of Public Relations Lindsey Wilson College, Columbia, KY COLUMBIA, KY -- The Lindsey Wilson College community honored the academic accomplishments of the 2016-17 school year Tuesday afternoon, April 25, at the college's annual Honors Convocation. Held in Biggers Sports Center, the event included more than four dozen departmental and college-wide awards.

