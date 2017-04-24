LWC celebrates academics at 2017 Honors Convocation
By Venus Popplewell, Director of Public Relations Lindsey Wilson College, Columbia, KY COLUMBIA, KY -- The Lindsey Wilson College community honored the academic accomplishments of the 2016-17 school year Tuesday afternoon, April 25, at the college's annual Honors Convocation. Held in Biggers Sports Center, the event included more than four dozen departmental and college-wide awards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gas prices
|2 min
|Serious
|1
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|5 min
|ChromiuMan
|163,319
|Dryland fish forsale
|50 min
|Old school
|2
|crosses on bldg
|8 hr
|Trump is LORD
|8
|Loud neighbors
|9 hr
|wonderer
|11
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|10 hr
|RDC Cadiz
|761
|Edits pictures
|11 hr
|Almost Home
|5
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC