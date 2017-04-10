LWC Business students earn statewide recognition
LWC Business students earn statewide recognition Click on headline for complete story with photo By Venus Popplewell Director of Public Relations, Lindsey Wilson College COLUMBIA, KY - - A group of Lindsey Wilson College business students recently earned statewide recognition for their work. Members of the Lindsey Wilson chapter of Phi Beta Lambda business fraternity won several honors at the Kentucky Phi Beta Lambda State Leadership Conference, held April 7-8 at Madisonville Community College.
