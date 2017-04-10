LWC Baseball loses to Georgetown 3-2 on walk-off single By Matt Wurzburger Georgetown, KY - The Lindsey Wilson baseball team lost 3-2 to Georgetown on Friday via a walk-off single by Rodnee Little. Little came to the plate with runners on second and third in the bottom half of the ninth inning with the score tied 2-2.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.