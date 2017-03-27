LWC Baseball falls to Campbellsville 10-6, Sun 02 Apr 2017
Next The Blue Raider Baseball hosts Tennessee Wesleyan, at 3pm, Tuesday, April 4, 2017, at Egnew Park, Lindsey Wilson Sports Complex, 928 Russell Road, Columbia, KY. By Anthony Latessa News from Lindsey Wilson College COLUMBIA, KY - The Lindsey Wilson baseball team dropped the series finale against Mid-South Conference foe Campbellsville 10-6 on Sunday, April 2, 2017, at Egnew Park.
