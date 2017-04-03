LWC Baseball at Cumberlands Sat-Sun 8...

LWC Baseball at Cumberlands Sat-Sun 8-9 Apr 2017

LWC Baseball at Cumberlands Sat-Sun 8-9 Apr 2017 The Lindsey Wilson baseball team is at University of the Cumberlands, at James Keelty Field at Doyle Buhl Stadium, 7526 College Station Drive, Williamsburg, KY for a three-game set. Game one of the Mid-South Conference series begins on Saturday April 8, 2017 at 4pmCT/5pmET.

