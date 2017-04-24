LW Baseball hosts Pikeville in MSC To...

LW Baseball hosts Pikeville in MSC Tournament Opening Round

LW Baseball hosts Pikeville in MSC Tournament Opening Round By Matthew Wurzburger COLUMBIA, KY - Lindsey Wilson baseball plays host to Pikeville this Friday and Saturday, April 28 & 29, 2017, at Egnew Park, 828 Russell Road, Columbia, KY. as part of the Mid-South Conference Tournament Opening Round.

