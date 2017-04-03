Lucy Marie Akin Thompson, 88, Taylor ...

Lucy Marie Akin Thompson, 88, Taylor Co./Green Co., KY native

Lucy Marie Akin Thompson, 88, Taylor Co./Green Co., KY native She had made a profession of faith in Christ and attended the South Summersville Baptist Church. She was a machine operator for the former Brown and Williams Tobacco Company in Louisville, KY.

