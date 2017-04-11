Lori Davis is speaker at Tue 11 Apr 2017 Chamber luncheon The Columbia-Adair Chamber of Commerce April meeting is Tuesday, April 11, 2017, 11:45amCST at Cranmer Dining Center, 430 Helen Flatt Drive, Columbia, KY, on the campus of Lindsey Wilson College. Our speaker is Lori Davis, RN, with the Lake Cumberland District Health Department in Wellness, Outreach and Education Department.

