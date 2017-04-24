Local Fisherman take top prizes in Cr...

Local Fisherman take top prizes in Crappie USA

Local Fisherman take top prizes in Crappie USA Special story from Crappie USA Submitted to ColumbiaMagazine.com by Columbia/Adair County Tourism Commission Crappie USA Tournament Results For Green River Lake at Columbia, Kentucky Green River Lake played host to the Crappie USA Super Event this past Friday and Saturday, April 21 and 22, 2017. Over 140 anglers from eight states were competing for not only the $14,300.00 in cash and prizes, but a chance to advance to the Cabela's Crappie USA Classic.

