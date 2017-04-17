Link: Lex Herald story on possible su...

Link: Lex Herald story on possible surplus property irregularities

Link: Lex Herald story on possible surplus property irregularities There's a link to a story in the Lexington Herald which will be of interest to anyone concerned about sales of government owned surplus property and bidding on it by employees or elected officials. See: State agency under investigation for 'irregularities' in surplus vehicle auction .

