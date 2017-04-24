Lindsey Wilson's Wyrick named MSC Men's Golf Coach of the Year
Lindsey Wilson's Wyrick named MSC Men's Golf Coach of the Year By Charles Balcom, Assistant LWC Sports Information Director BOWLING GREEN, KY - Lindsey Wilson head coach Eric Wyrick was named the 2017 Mid-South Conference Men's Golf Coach of the Year, conference officials announced on Monday night during the conference's annual banquet held at the Bowling Green Country Club. Wyrick led the men's golf team to the regular season championship this season.
