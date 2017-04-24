Linda Lou Whitlow Hodges, Green County, KY
Linda Lou Whitlow Hodges, Green County, KY She had made a profession of faith in Christ and was a member of the Oak Forest Cumberland Presbyterian Church. She was a housewife and a CNA.
