Letter: Jody has been outstanding public servant
Jody has been an outstanding public servant and a very strong advocate for education. He has never forgotten his roots and was recently given the Lifetime Public Education Award from KEA.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|4 min
|Pikeville Parent
|163,558
|crosses on bldg
|46 min
|BillyHumble
|7
|Dryland fish forsale
|50 min
|Hickory chicken
|1
|Loud neighbors
|53 min
|Pickers
|10
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|RDC Cadiz
|761
|Edits pictures
|2 hr
|Almost Home
|5
|For rent
|5 hr
|Sand man
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC