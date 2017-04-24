Letter: Jody has been outstanding pub...

Letter: Jody has been outstanding public servant

46 min ago

Jody has been an outstanding public servant and a very strong advocate for education. He has never forgotten his roots and was recently given the Lifetime Public Education Award from KEA.

