Letter: Diane Wallace sends Shepherd Shop hours
Copied this from the sign outside the Shepherd Shop last fall: Monday through Thursday: 7AM to 1PM, Friday: 8AM - 2PM They are probably open on Saturdays but did not copy Saturday hours down. --Diane Printable: this page is now automatically formatted for printing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|3 min
|Strel
|162,505
|Problems with people staring at me in public
|40 min
|Highrolla90
|1
|Shannon Edwards how jealous are you?
|3 hr
|The Truth
|1
|ISO construction Co to build enclosed, covered ...
|4 hr
|Help
|3
|Jeskia Johnson.
|5 hr
|Flim Flam
|1
|Needle exchange in Russell co.
|6 hr
|EducateYourself
|7
|Tvs for sale
|7 hr
|Salesperson
|1
|truck stop
|11 hr
|Jumping bean
|75
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC