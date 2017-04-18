Laura Gupton to address Adair Genealo...

Laura Gupton to address Adair Genealogical Society - 1 May 2017

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Laura Gupton to address Adair Genealogical Society - 1 May 2017 Speaker, Green Co., KY, be speaking about her aunt, Jane Vancleave Boone, who was not only the wife of the celebrated Squire Boone, but also an early American Patriot of the Kentucky Frontier.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What do you think of a bar with live music 31 min Money talks 13
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 1 hr George Justapose 163,263
Loud neighbors 3 hr Respect 5
Mason 4 hr Curious 2
Sam E 6 hr DntDrnknDrive 9
Muslims 12 hr you idiot 7
Player 14 hr Informed 3
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,320 • Total comments across all topics: 280,516,191

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC