Laura Gupton to address Adair Genealogical Society - 1 May 2017
Laura Gupton to address Adair Genealogical Society - 1 May 2017 Speaker, Green Co., KY, be speaking about her aunt, Jane Vancleave Boone, who was not only the wife of the celebrated Squire Boone, but also an early American Patriot of the Kentucky Frontier.
