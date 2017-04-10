KY General fund and road fund receipts for March 2017
KY General fund and road fund receipts for March 2017 General Fund receipts decreased 11.4 percent, Road Fund receipts increased 3.2 percent By John E. Chilton/Greg Harkenrider Frankfort, KY - The Office of State Budget Director reported today that March's General Fund receipts fell 11.4 percent compared to March of last year, a decrease of $99.2 million. Total revenues for the month were $770.9 million, compared to $870.1 million during March 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|3 min
|The Doctor
|162,360
|Employment looking
|1 hr
|Fec
|4
|Easter Egg hunt? (Mar '07)
|1 hr
|girl
|9
|truck stop
|2 hr
|Jumping bean
|71
|Jessica Taylor and Shannon Edwards
|3 hr
|The Truth
|1
|poor people vs veterinarians
|16 hr
|Social Dilemma
|9
|bud dial
|17 hr
|Drama
|4
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC