KY General fund and road fund receipts for March 2017

KY General fund and road fund receipts for March 2017 General Fund receipts decreased 11.4 percent, Road Fund receipts increased 3.2 percent By John E. Chilton/Greg Harkenrider Frankfort, KY - The Office of State Budget Director reported today that March's General Fund receipts fell 11.4 percent compared to March of last year, a decrease of $99.2 million. Total revenues for the month were $770.9 million, compared to $870.1 million during March 2016.

