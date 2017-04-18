KY Color - Hot Shoeing, Memories & In...

KY Color - Hot Shoeing, Memories & Inspiration at HGR

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

KY Color - Hot Shoeing, Memories & Inspiration at HGR Memories of the Homeplace on Green River Plowday & Spring Festival, Sat 22 Apr 2017 and the memories it evoked: Pegging tobacco, family reunions, sounds of Bluegrass, hot-shoeing horses - all that and the remember hardships of which shaped the character of so many who grew up in South Central Kentucky in the '40s, '50s, & 60s of the 20th century.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 23 min George Justapose 163,228
sharks lounge 28 min baby bud 21
Sam E 47 min understandyourpain 6
Player 2 hr Informed 3
terry Simpson (Dec '07) 2 hr Informed 8
the real bud 3 hr entertainment 5
What do you think of a bar with live music 12 hr turd 9
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,878 • Total comments across all topics: 280,504,083

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC