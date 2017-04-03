Kentucky Color - Double Illumination

Kentucky Color - Double Illumination

Kentucky Color - Double Illumination Click on headline for Kentucky Color with photo By Billy Joe Fudge After yesterday afternoon's angry weather had passed, I captured the just passed thunderhead's backside being illuminated by the sun as it was dropping below the horizon. At the same time and much higher up in the Eastern sky, the sun was illuminating the lunar surface of the Half Moon, waxing Full.

