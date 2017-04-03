Kentucky Color - Double Illumination
Kentucky Color - Double Illumination Click on headline for Kentucky Color with photo By Billy Joe Fudge After yesterday afternoon's angry weather had passed, I captured the just passed thunderhead's backside being illuminated by the sun as it was dropping below the horizon. At the same time and much higher up in the Eastern sky, the sun was illuminating the lunar surface of the Half Moon, waxing Full.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Constable arrested (Apr '06)
|46 min
|drunk lives matter
|12
|Dianne mc
|1 hr
|Bible truths
|18
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|3 hr
|Verse3
|161,880
|Benifit for Myron Kylodie (Jun '14)
|4 hr
|Gotta be
|11
|Wreck on 55 last night
|5 hr
|Not here
|13
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|6 hr
|Anderson
|687
|truck stop
|7 hr
|billyhumble
|51
|Adair Fiscal Court
|16 hr
|billyhumble
|7
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC