Kelleyville Church announces Easter S...

Kelleyville Church announces Easter Sunday services

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Kelleyville Community Church, 77 Kellyville Road, Columbia, KY, in the Kellyville Community of Adair County, will be having Sunrise Service on April 16, 2017, at 6amCT/7pmET with a breakfast following. We will be having an Easter play titled "It is finished" at 10:30CT/11:30ET.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 35 min nanoanomaly 162,086
second chance outreach (Jul '10) 36 min Dawn C 22
poor people vs veterinarians 1 hr Mister Clean 3
storage laws in kentucky not being followed. (Mar '11) 3 hr Citizen1 53
Sunni Moore (May '12) 4 hr Sameolsameol 42
truck stop 6 hr lol 57
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 8 hr RGW 706
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Tornado
  4. Pakistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,763 • Total comments across all topics: 280,176,501

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC