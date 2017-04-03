Kelleyville Church announces Easter Sunday services
Kelleyville Community Church, 77 Kellyville Road, Columbia, KY, in the Kellyville Community of Adair County, will be having Sunrise Service on April 16, 2017, at 6amCT/7pmET with a breakfast following. We will be having an Easter play titled "It is finished" at 10:30CT/11:30ET.
