Joseph Todd McCullough, Taylor Co., KY/Jefferson Co., KY native
Joseph Todd McCullough, Taylor Co., KY/Jefferson Co., KY native Mr. McCullough was a truck driver by trade, and his mechanical-oriented mind loved inventing new things. He was a full blooded American patriot, and loved keeping up with the government and national interests, as well as everything outdoors, especially hunting and fishing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|28 min
|Mickey402
|163,259
|Sam E
|2 hr
|DntDrnknDrive
|9
|What do you think of a bar with live music
|3 hr
|Idontknow
|12
|Loud neighbors
|4 hr
|I see crazy people
|4
|Mason
|7 hr
|Wow
|1
|Muslims
|7 hr
|you idiot
|7
|Player
|10 hr
|Informed
|3
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC