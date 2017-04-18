Jason Rector elected chair of Adair Republican Party
Jason Rector elected chair of Adair Republican Party By Tiffany Kessler The Adair County Republican Party had a wonderful turnout for Monday night's meeting which was held to elect new officers. B Those voted in will each serve a four year term.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|1 min
|Pikeville Parent
|162,929
|Tebbs Bend and other haunted places... (Dec '06)
|3 hr
|Tebbs bend homeow...
|4
|sharks lounge
|4 hr
|Wheelbarrow
|16
|Sarah Scott
|9 hr
|Friend
|3
|devon perkins (Aug '16)
|12 hr
|Devon Perkins
|5
|Loud neighbors
|18 hr
|Respect
|1
|Cheap mechanic?
|21 hr
|maybe
|2
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC