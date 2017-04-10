Ivajean

Ivajean

30 min ago

Ivajean Wilson, 75, Windsor, KY Louise Wilson warmed the world with her beautiful infectious smile, her beauty and her nurturing ways. She was a member of Canaan Valley Separate Baptist Church.

