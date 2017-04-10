Ivajean
Ivajean Wilson, 75, Windsor, KY Louise Wilson warmed the world with her beautiful infectious smile, her beauty and her nurturing ways. She was a member of Canaan Valley Separate Baptist Church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|39 min
|Pikeville Parent
|162,649
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|Trigg Native
|753
|Goat tied up in town
|1 hr
|True 2
|5
|road blocks out tonight
|3 hr
|Pool Girl
|3
|sharks lounge
|3 hr
|rat away
|12
|Shamarie (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|billyhumble
|38
|why does a woman wear a wedding ring on her thumb? (Jun '09)
|9 hr
|tnynclmb
|24
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC