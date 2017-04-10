Hillary Hadley scholarship group pres...

Hillary Hadley scholarship group presents evening of jazz

Read more: Columbia Magazine

Hillary Hadley scholarship group presents evening of jazz By Doyle Lloyd The Hillary Hadley Memorial Scholarship Committee will present "Fly Me to the Moon" an evening of jazz at 6:30pmCT, Friday, April 28, 2017, at the Columbia-Adair County Airport, 735 Country Club Road, Columbia, KY. Admission is free but donations will be appreciated for the scholarship fund.

