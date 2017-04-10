Hillary Hadley scholarship group presents evening of jazz By Doyle Lloyd The Hillary Hadley Memorial Scholarship Committee will present "Fly Me to the Moon" an evening of jazz at 6:30pmCT, Friday, April 28, 2017, at the Columbia-Adair County Airport, 735 Country Club Road, Columbia, KY. Admission is free but donations will be appreciated for the scholarship fund.

