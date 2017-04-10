Hillary Hadley scholarship group presents evening of jazz
Hillary Hadley scholarship group presents evening of jazz By Doyle Lloyd The Hillary Hadley Memorial Scholarship Committee will present "Fly Me to the Moon" an evening of jazz at 6:30pmCT, Friday, April 28, 2017, at the Columbia-Adair County Airport, 735 Country Club Road, Columbia, KY. Admission is free but donations will be appreciated for the scholarship fund.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|6 min
|finally to
|162,591
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|1 hr
|For real
|748
|Goat tied up in town
|5 hr
|PoPo
|1
|Jeskia Johnson.
|8 hr
|tater
|7
|City gas
|8 hr
|billyhumble
|3
|why does a woman wear a wedding ring on her thumb? (Jun '09)
|9 hr
|Dewey
|23
|Testing for probation & parole in Columbia (Jun '15)
|9 hr
|Citizens
|6
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC