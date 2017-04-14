Good Friday Closing 14 Apr 2017: CAUD
Good Friday Closing 14 Apr 2017: CAUD The Columbia/Adair Utility District office at 109 Grant Lane, Columbia, KY, will be closed Fri 14 Apr 2017 for Good Friday observance. - LENNY STONE, General Manager Printable: this page is now automatically formatted for printing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|12 min
|Pburguy
|162,595
|City gas
|26 min
|billyhumble
|6
|royality
|59 min
|billyhumble
|1
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|4 hr
|Master
|750
|free to good homes ,boxer dogs (Mar '09)
|5 hr
|Mister Clean
|36
|Where is Anthony Burton (Apr '08)
|6 hr
|Ashley
|20
|Pay scale with CDLs
|6 hr
|Looking
|1
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC