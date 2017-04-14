Good Friday Closing 14 Apr 2017: CAUD

Good Friday Closing 14 Apr 2017: CAUD

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Columbia Magazine

Good Friday Closing 14 Apr 2017: CAUD The Columbia/Adair Utility District office at 109 Grant Lane, Columbia, KY, will be closed Fri 14 Apr 2017 for Good Friday observance. - LENNY STONE, General Manager Printable: this page is now automatically formatted for printing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 12 min Pburguy 162,595
City gas 26 min billyhumble 6
royality 59 min billyhumble 1
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 4 hr Master 750
free to good homes ,boxer dogs (Mar '09) 5 hr Mister Clean 36
Where is Anthony Burton (Apr '08) 6 hr Ashley 20
Pay scale with CDLs 6 hr Looking 1
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. North Korea
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Tornado
  3. Climate Change
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,663 • Total comments across all topics: 280,312,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC