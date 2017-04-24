'Family' Echoed at Annual LWC Founder...

'Family' Echoed at Annual LWC Founders' Day 27 Apr 2017

'Family' Echoed at Annual LWC Founders' Day 27 Apr 2017 More than 330 people hear moving student speakers Lindsay Daniel and Makenzie Montano, President Bill Luckey's account of a year with major accomplishments, future changes, and a school year when hearts were heavy with losses, made more bearable because the LWC community is a big, loving extended family. Keynote speaker Dr. Allan Mercer Parnell, whose biography is one of Adair County's greatest success stories, an inspirational address punctuated with his great humor, his testimony of faith, nuggets of business wisdom, and his reminder that giving is one of the great joys of his life.

