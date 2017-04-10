Eugene

Eugene

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: Columbia Magazine

Eugene Cowan, 65, Adair County, KY He was widely known and highly respected for his knowledge and integrity. He loved his church and was a long time member of Charity Baptist Church where he served as a deacon He worked for Charles Giles for 43 years, beginning in 1967 at G & G Motors in tractor sales.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Columbia Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10) 29 min The Juris Doctor 162,489
ISO construction Co to build enclosed, covered ... 31 min Customer 2
Needle exchange in Russell co. 43 min USA 6
truck stop 2 hr Jumping bean 75
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10) 4 hr Anderson 716
Employment looking Tue Fec 4
Easter Egg hunt? (Mar '07) Tue girl 9
See all Columbia Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Columbia Forum Now

Columbia Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Columbia Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
 

Columbia, KY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,148 • Total comments across all topics: 280,243,197

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC