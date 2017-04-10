Eugene
Eugene Cowan, 65, Adair County, KY He was widely known and highly respected for his knowledge and integrity. He loved his church and was a long time member of Charity Baptist Church where he served as a deacon He worked for Charles Giles for 43 years, beginning in 1967 at G & G Motors in tractor sales.
