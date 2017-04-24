Ethan Brown to ride across USA for BIKE4ALZ
Ethan Brown to ride across USA for BIKE4ALZ Bowling Green, KY - Ethan Brown of Columbia is among five Western Kentucky University students will bike across the country this summer to raise money for Alzheimer's research. They are riding with the 501 nonprofit organization Bike4Alz, which was founded by WKU students in 2010.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|3 min
|Strel
|163,447
|Dryland fish forsale
|11 hr
|Old school
|4
|anderson PIZZA (Aug '13)
|11 hr
|Mister Clean
|17
|crosses on bldg
|15 hr
|BillyHumble
|11
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|21 hr
|Master of PuPPetz
|764
|What do you think of a bar with live music
|21 hr
|Idontknow
|14
|Sam E
|23 hr
|Sooo
|16
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC