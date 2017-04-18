Ernest

Columbia Magazine

Ernest Jewell, 71, Monroe, Hart Co., KY He a member of Pleasant Valley Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Center, Metcalfe County, KY. He was a licensed welder, truck driver and logger.

Columbia, KY

