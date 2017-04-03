Elizabeth Jessee, 96, Adair Co., KY

Elizabeth Jessee, 96, Adair Co., KY

Elizabeth Jessee, 96, Adair Co., KY She was the oldest member of Red Lick United Methodist Church and a homemaker. She was the daughter of the late Leonard & Mattie England Jessee, and the widow of Carl Jessee.

