Eight LWC Women's Tennis players receive Academic All-MSC honors
Eight LWC Women's Tennis players receive Academic All-MSC honors By Matthew Wurzburger News from Lindsey Wilson College COLUMBIA, KY - Eight student-athletes of the Lindsey Wilson women's tennis team earned Academic All Mid-South Conference honors, the conference office announced on Thursday. Kayla Adams, Sydney Bland, Fiona Curty, Natalia Kattah, Jennifer Little, Gabriella Pedroza, Hope Poe and Maria Prados Cid each received the academic award.
