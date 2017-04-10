Edna L. Gunsaules, 88, Mannsville, KY
Edna L. Gunsaules, 88, Mannsville, KY She was a retired secretary at Hunterdon School in New Jersey. She professed faith in Christ and attended Mannsville United Methodist Church.
