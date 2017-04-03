Easter Egg Hunt at Giles House, Knifley is Sat 15 Apr 2017
Easter Egg Hunt at Giles House, Knifley is Sat 15 Apr 2017 By Lisa Greer The Giles Society will host an egg hunt starting at 1pmCT/2pmET, Saturday, April 15, 2017, at the Giles House, 380 Spout Springs Road, Columbia, KY in the Knifley community. Printable: this page is now automatically formatted for printing.
