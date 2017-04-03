Easter Celebration at Red Lick UMC Sunday 9 Apr 2017
Easter Celebration at Red Lick UMC Sunday 9 Apr 2017 Red Lick United Methodist Church, 3976 Mosby Ridge Road, Edmonton, KY will have a special Easter activity after our 11amCT, worship service this Sunday, April 9, 2017. Lunch will be provided, and then the kids will hear Bible stories, sing songs, do crafts and other fun activities.
