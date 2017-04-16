Easter 16 Apr 2017: New Beginnings Church of God, Edmonton New Beginnings Community Church of God, 207 N Main Street, Edmonton, KY, Easter Celebration and Worship is at 11amCT, Sunday, April 16, 2017, with special worship segment by the church's very own children's choir. An Easter Egg hunt for the children will follow the service, weather permitting.

