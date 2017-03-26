Driver in 26 Mar 2017 car fire offici...

Driver in 26 Mar 2017 car fire officially identified

Driver in 26 Mar 2017 car fire officially identified Police information from TFC William Gregory Click on headline for complete story COLUMBIA, KY. - The occupant and operator has been identified as 38-year-old Richard B. Bennett of Columbia, KY whose remains were found in a burning vehicle after the fire was extinguished.

