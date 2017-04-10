Doris Holt, 86, Campbellsville, KY
Doris Holt, 86, Campbellsville, KY Doris worked for Dr. W.R. Mann, Campbellsville High School, Campbellsville Housing Authority and First United Methodist church but also loved gardening, encouraging others and spending time with her grandchildren. Doris Holt of Campbellsville, KY, died at 3:01pmET, Thursday, April 13, 2017 in Campbellsville after a long illness.
