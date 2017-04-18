Donnie Vibbert, 68, Cumberland County...

Donnie Vibbert, 68, Cumberland County, KY

Donnie Vibbert, 68, Cumberland County, KY He was a native of Cumberland County, KY and was a resident of the county at the time of his death. He was the son of the late Ezra & Iretis Vibbert.

