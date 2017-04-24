Diabetes learning classes now available in evenings
Diabetes learning classes now available in evenings Do you have diabetes? Do you work? You can now attend the Learning to Control Diabetes series at night! Join us at the Adair County Health Department beginning May 1, 2017, 4:30 to 7pmCT. The classes are FREE but pre-registration is required so call 1-800-928-4416 EXT 1166 to sign up.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Loud neighbors
|49 min
|Respect
|8
|Mason
|49 min
|Answer
|3
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|51 min
|1st Amendment Audit
|163,419
|crosses on bldg
|57 min
|Mister Clean
|4
|Edits pictures
|1 hr
|what
|3
|Log siding apartments on burkesville st
|2 hr
|bigboytroy
|3
|Sam E
|5 hr
|What
|14
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC