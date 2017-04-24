Diabetes learning classes now available in evenings Do you have diabetes? Do you work? You can now attend the Learning to Control Diabetes series at night! Join us at the Adair County Health Department beginning May 1, 2017, 4:30 to 7pmCT. The classes are FREE but pre-registration is required so call 1-800-928-4416 EXT 1166 to sign up.

