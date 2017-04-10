Dennis Gordon Underwood, 71, Adair Co., KY
Dennis Gordon Underwood, 71, Adair Co., KY Dennis was a truck driver for Rodgers Trucking Company in Columbia, KY for over 41 years and was also a foreman for Rodgers Trucking. He attended the Freedom Separate Baptist Church and was a fisherman.
