Della Rexroat, 70, Russell County, KY She was a loving wife, mother, sister and aunt to many nieces and nephews. She was a loyal member of Cedar Spring Baptist Church in Windsor and spent many years traveling throughout Kentucky, Tennessee, and Ohio, along with her husband, as the alto of The Joy Bells gospel quartet.
