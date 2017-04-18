Death of student leaves LWC community in mourning By Venus Popplewell The Lindsey Wilson College community is mourning the death of a freshman student-athlete after she was found dead in her dorm room early Thursday morning. Mercedes Smith, 18, a communication freshman and member of the LWC track and field team from Cincinnati, OH, was found unresponsive in her room in McCandless Hall, 220 Holloway Drive.

