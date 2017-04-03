Cynthia Meyer: Mystery photo looks li...

Cynthia Meyer: Mystery photo looks like young Buckeye leaf buds

Has Billy Joe Fudge or one of the loggers chimed in on this one? That looks a little like the leaf buds of a young Buckeye tree. --Cynthia Meyer Printable: this page is now automatically formatted for printing.

