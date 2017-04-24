CU honors Paul Osborne and students during Earth Day By Jesse Harp , student news writer, Office of University Communications CAMPBELLSVILLE, Ky. - Paul Osborne, former professor at Campbellsville University and Campbellsville Mayor and who serves on the Campbellsville University Board of Trustees, was the recipient of the Friend of Earth Stewardship Award during Campbellsville University's celebration of Earth Day April 21 at the Turner Log Cabin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.