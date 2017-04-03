Crossroads Quartet at New Hope SBC, S...

Crossroads Quartet at New Hope SBC, Sat 22 Apr 2017

Crossroads Quartet at New Hope SBC, Sat 22 Apr 2017 The Crossroads Quartet, Midnight Cry, and Julia King will perform at the 57th Anniversary Sing at New Hope Separate Baptist Church at 6pmCT, Saturday, April 22, 2017 Printable: this page is now automatically formatted for printing.

