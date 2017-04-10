Creed Lacy, 82, Adair County, KY
Creed Lacy, 82, Adair County, KY He was saved at Emory Chapel United Methodist Church and attended Hadley's Community Church for several years. He was a US Army Veteran and will be accorded full military honors by Columbia Post 6097, Veterans of Foreign Wars, at committal rites.
