Countdown: Deadline in Adair Chamber Runoff is Fri 28 Apr 2017 Columbia/Adair County Chamber Members: A reminder that there is just one more day until the deadline for ballots to be cast in the Chamber of Commerce Award contest. The runoff is in two categories, Professional/Business Man, with ties for Richard Phelps, J.D. Zornes, Dennis Loy, and Mike Neal and Employee, with an existing tie between Gail Cowan and Nick Fudge.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.