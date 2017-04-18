Columbia Little Leaguer on Sportscenter

Columbia Little Leaguer on Sportscenter

My great nephew, Alex Martin, who is Dustin and Jennifer Martin's 8-year old son, had his play posted on ESPN SportsCenter today. One of the Top 10 sports plays.

