Columbia City Council Agenda - Mon 3 Apr 2017
The Columbia City Council, Mayor Curtis Hardwick presiding, will meet in Regular Meeting, on Mon 3 Apr 2016, at 6pmCT, in City Hall, 116 Campbellsville Street, Columbia, KY with the following agenda: The meeting is open to the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|29 min
|mom
|161,532
|Anderson's Pizza
|35 min
|Piz
|9
|truck stop
|2 hr
|Chirp chirp
|28
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|3 hr
|Native
|685
|Kosair & LWC
|4 hr
|william morgan
|3
|Jeremy Burton
|7 hr
|Fun guy
|3
|sharks lounge
|7 hr
|Piz
|5
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC