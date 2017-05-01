Columbia City Council Agenda - Mon 1 May 2017
The Columbia City Council, Mayor Curtis Hardwick presiding, will meet in Regular Meeting, on Mon 1 May 2016, at 6pmCT, in City Hall, 116 Campbellsville Street, Columbia, KY with the following agenda: - 6th Item: Motion to approve dollar amount and time frame for money to be set aside for possible gas deparment refunds due to recent overcharges. The meeting is open to the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Columbia Magazine.
Add your comments below
Columbia Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|penn
|57 min
|BillyHumble
|1
|What do you think of a bar with live music
|1 hr
|Positive vibes fo...
|15
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Kentucky (... (Oct '10)
|2 hr
|Angels
|768
|Bible study rules for public schools proposed (Feb '10)
|2 hr
|Betty
|163,449
|Dryland fish forsale
|14 hr
|Old school
|4
|anderson PIZZA (Aug '13)
|14 hr
|Mister Clean
|17
|crosses on bldg
|18 hr
|BillyHumble
|11
Find what you want!
Search Columbia Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC