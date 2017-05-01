Columbia City Council Agenda - Mon 1 ...

Columbia City Council Agenda - Mon 1 May 2017

Read more: Columbia Magazine

The Columbia City Council, Mayor Curtis Hardwick presiding, will meet in Regular Meeting, on Mon 1 May 2016, at 6pmCT, in City Hall, 116 Campbellsville Street, Columbia, KY with the following agenda: - 6th Item: Motion to approve dollar amount and time frame for money to be set aside for possible gas deparment refunds due to recent overcharges. The meeting is open to the public.

Columbia, KY

