Columbia City Council Agenda - Mon 1 May 2017

The Columbia City Council, Mayor Curtis Hardwick presiding, will meet in Regular Meeting, on Mon 1 May 2016, at 6pmCT, in City Hall, 116 Campbellsville Street, Columbia, KY with the following agenda: - 6th Item: Motion to approve dollar amount and time frame for money to be set aside for possible gas deparment refunds due to recent overcharges. The meeting is open to the public.

